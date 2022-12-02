A bushfire advice has been issued for part of the Harris River State Forest, just kilometres from the Collie townsite.
The Parks and Wildlife Service advises there is currently no threat to lives or homes. However, people living and working in the area are advised to remain alert, and keep up to date in case the situation changes.
The bushfire is moving slowly in a north easterly direction, away from Collie. Firefighters and aerial support are on the scene, but it is not considered to be contained or controlled at this point.
