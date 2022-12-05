Max Neumann and Sarah Crowley claimed stunning victories at Ironman WA in Busselton at the weekend.
Crowley's win makes her the first professional athlete, male or female, to win all three Australian Ironman races in a calendar year.
She was pacing herself during the early stages of the race, but ended up beating second place Els Visser by nearly five minutes.
"I didn't really think it was even possible until the very last kilometre, I was super focused," she said.
For her first time racing in Busselton, Crowley said her strategy was to stick with top competitors Lotte Wilms and Radka Kahlefeldt, building a gap to the rest of the field before making "A huge pass".
"I think because I had that little buffer I could relax into the run, eat and drink and get things sorted and execute a really good strong run and not feel like I had to destroy myself though my legs are feeling pretty destroyed right now," she said after crossing the line.
"It's a legacy now, it's something I've done in the sport, I love Australia and it's such a cool way to have a fabulous year after some pretty horrible ones with COVID and everything."
Neumann fell just one second short of matching the record time for Busselton Ironman, 7:45:20, on his way to a convincing win.
He lead the field all day, and won by a dominant 5 minutes, 28 seconds from Steve McKenna, and nearly 11 minutes to defending champion Matt Burton in third.
Neumann said he heard how close he was to the record time in the closing stages of the race.
"It was about eight minutes left, we had about two kilometres to go, so I did some quick maths and I thought the last thing I want to do is bury myself and end up in the medical tent," he said.
"I knocked it down in the last [kilometre] and sprinted up the finish line and missed it by one second, it is what it is."
The win caps off an impressive year for Neumann both home and abroad. He took victory in Cairns in June, which he also shared with Crowley, and a fourth place at the Ironman World Championship at Kona in October.
He said the conditions on Sunday were especially tough.
"The swim was nice and choppy and the conditions were actually quite hard," he said.
"The bike felt like we had a headwind the entire way with the crosswind there, but all us top three rode solo which I don't think I've ever been in a race where that's happed in my entire career, it was as fair as they come and it was just whoever had the better run legs and luckily today I still had some freshness in the legs and came home with the win."
More than 2000 athletes competed in this year's Ironman WA across the full length, and the 70.3 events. With the race starting at 5am, athletes were still crossing the line after midnight.
Men's Results
Women's Results
