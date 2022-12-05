Bunbury Mail
Our Places

Casuarina Boat Ramp reopened after major upgrade

By Edward Scown
Updated December 5 2022 - 4:05pm, first published 3:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ramp was officially opened on Saturday by Commercial Water Dive's Torry Goodall, South West Development Commission Director Ashley Clements, Alannah MacTiernan, and Don Punch. Picture supplied.

The boat ramp at the old port has been reopened after a million dollar upgrade as the next step of a major waterfront project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.