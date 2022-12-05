The boat ramp at the old port has been reopened after a million dollar upgrade as the next step of a major waterfront project.
The two month revamp saw the old timber jetty removed, and replaced with a floating jetty. The ramps have also been resurfaced and widened to allow bigger trailers and boats into the harbour.
The $1.1 million project was completed by Australind based company SMC Marine, which began the work to modernise the 28-year-old boat ramp in August.
"The ongoing transformation of Bunbury's waterfront continues to deliver fantastic new facilities for our community," Member for Bunbury Don Punch said.
"People in Bunbury have been calling for improved boat ramp facilities for many years, so this project will be welcomed by the local boating community."
It's the most recent stage in the $78.1 million Transforming Bunbury's Waterfront project, which began with the Koombana Bay and Dolphin Discovery Centre redevelopments in 2018.
"The region is already seeing the benefits of the State's investment here, with the boat ramp project resulting in 13 regional jobs and a boost to the local economy," Minister for Regional Development Alannah MacTiernan said.
The next big step will see about 650,000 tonnes of rock installed as breakwaters around Koombana Bay and the Casuarina Boat Harbour, along with serviced lease sites for marine commercial activities such as boat lifting, servicing and storage.
"The best is yet to come, with Stage 3 of Transforming Bunbury's Waterfront set to deliver world class marine facilities to complement the amazing recreation facilities completed to date," Mr Punch said.
