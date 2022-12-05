Smoke alert for south west

A smoke alert has been issued for much of the south west corner of the state as prescribed burns continue in the lead up to the summer bushfire season.
The Parks and Wildlife Service has issued the warning for an area stretching from Nannup to Bunbury and surrounds, as well as for the entire Perth metro area.
The smoke is a result of multiple inland burn offs stretching from Nannup to Dwellingup, and contained bushfires in the Northam and York areas. There is only a mild South Easterly breeze, but Parks and Wildlife are still urging those in coastal towns to keep an eye out.
If the smoke is particularly thick in your area, it is recommended to close all windows, and turn off air conditioners.
Those travelling in the affected area are also warned that visibility may be reduced on roads.
The smoke is expected to clear by Tuesday morning.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.