The state government has announced $3 million to be handed out to 17 organisations tacking family and domestic violence, beginning with Bunbury's Waratah Support Centre.
Waratah has received $211,715 for its project, 'Get Your Act Together', which will establish a central and mobile hub to provide prevention and outreach services, as well as producing media targeting 16-24-year-olds with the aim of stopping domestic violence before it starts.
"We're going to be engaging young people in those discussions, so that they can develop our training packages and resources," centre chief executive Rebecca Jury said.
"We're already in touch with those young people, because they use our services, so it's great that they will be able to put their mark on this."
Ms Jury said the waiting list to access Waratah's services could be up to three months long. She said family violence could be especially prevalent around the festive season, as alcohol use rose and families came together.
"For a lot of families that's a time for celebration, but for others that can really elevate already problematic relationships. So come January, we'll definitely have a lot more people coming into the service."
The grants were part of the state government's annual 16 Days in WA project to shine a light on domestic violence. The statewide grants have gone largely to education and outreach services, with the aim of prevention, rather than response.
"While investment in crisis responses and early intervention remain critically important, they cannot exist in isolation," Family and Domestic Violence Minister Simone McGurk said.
"We need to stop it before it starts. We need to understand the attitudes and beliefs that allow that violence to occur."
Waratah Support Centre, partnered with the South West Women's Health and Information Centre, will soon launch the mobile hub. It will provide a discreet setting for those who need help to approach and be directed to support services relevant to their situation.
"We want to stop family and domestic violence before it begins. This grant will give us that opportunity," Ms Jury said.
If you need help, there are people who will listen. Call 1800RESPECT, or Lifeline on 13 11 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.