Waratah Support Centre leads DV grant rollout

By Edward Scown
Updated December 5 2022 - 7:38pm, first published 6:30pm
SWWHIC CEO Lesley Jackes, Waratah Support Centre CEO Rebecca Jury, and Minister Simone McGurk announced the program on Monday. Picture - Edward Scown.

The state government has announced $3 million to be handed out to 17 organisations tacking family and domestic violence, beginning with Bunbury's Waratah Support Centre.

