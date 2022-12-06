Dunsborough's Lance Morris has been called up to the Australian Test squad ahead of the 2nd Test against the West Indies in Adelaide.
Despite only making his Shield debut two years ago, he's already earned the nickname "Wild Thing", thanks to his Shaun Tait-esque penchant for 150kph bouncers.
Morris is currently the leading wicket taker for this Shield season, with 27 under his belt at an average of just 18.40. five of those came in his last match against Queensland where he put in a mammoth effort in the last innings which almost led his side to victory.
He started his career as a junior at Dunsborough Cricket Club, where he was already terrorising the best batters of the Busselton Margaret River Cricket Association as a teenager, taking 16 wickets in his final season with the club.
With Pat Cummins nursing a quad injury on Day 5 of the last Test in Perth, Scott Boland looks set to take his place. But questions still remain over the fitness of Mitch Starc and Josh Hazlewood, who each had to put in extra work to make up for their stricken Captain.
If either one is rested in Adelaide, it would come down to Morris or Michael Neser, who has also been called into the side, to take up the bowling duties against a defiant Windies side.
Morris' Shield exploits have earned him praise from former Test fast bowler Peter Siddle, who said he has what it takes to perform at the top level.
"He's got the pace, he's got the aggression and I think the thing he's learned over the last couple of years, he's got a consistency now for the higher level," Siddle said.
"It's exciting. The depth of Australian cricket is exciting and he's just one of many who you could pluck from domestic cricket to come in."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.