Dunsborough's Lance Morris called up to Test squad

By Edward Scown
Updated December 6 2022 - 1:41pm, first published 12:20pm
West Australian speedster Lance Morris has earned back-up selection in the Australian Test squad. (Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS)

Dunsborough's Lance Morris has been called up to the Australian Test squad ahead of the 2nd Test against the West Indies in Adelaide.

