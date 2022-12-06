Bunbury Mail

Smoke alert continues for south west region

Updated December 6 2022 - 4:42pm, first published 4:33pm
A smoke alert has bee issued as burn offs continue in the south west. Picture - Nicky Lefebvre.

A smoke alert has been issued for much of the south west corner of the state as prescribed burns continue in the Margaret River, Nannup and Collie areas.

