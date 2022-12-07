Bushfire advice for Wokalup

A bushfire advice has been issued for residents in the Wokalup area.
Firefighters on the ground and in the air are at the scene of a bushfire near the Benger Swamp Nature Reserve and Byrd Swamp Nature Reserve in Wokalup.
There is currently no threat to lives or homes, but the Department of Fire and Emergency Services is urging residents to remain alert in case the situation changes.
It's not yet know what started the fire, which was reported at 10:32am at the intersection of Campbell Rd and Mitchell Rd in the Wokalup and Benger areas.
No road closures have been announced at time of writing, but motorists are asked to avoid the area while firefighters work to control the fire.
The bushfire is now contained and under control.
