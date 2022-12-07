Bunbury Mail

Bushfire advice for Wokalup

Updated December 7 2022 - 2:53pm, first published 2:30pm
Firefighters are on the scene of a bushfire in Wokalup. File image.

A bushfire advice has been issued for residents in the Wokalup area.

