Krikke Motorsport are no strangers to success, and this season they've tasted victory again, winning the WA Sprintcar Championship.
The team's eighth state title came at the hands of its newest driver Dayne Kingshott, who in only his third season in a Sprintcar, drove a marathon feature race on Saturday night to secure a popular win.
"Winning any feature race is a great feeling, but when it's a Western Australian Title, it takes that winning feeling to a whole other level," Kingshott said.
He started his number 2 Krikke sprintcar on the inside in third for the 35 lap feature at Perth Motorplex. The race took over an hour to complete with a stoppage coming before the first lap was even completed - setting the tone for the rest of the evening.
Kingshott favoured the inside line for most of the race as he chased James Inglis, who was setting an impressive pace for the lead. After a handful of successive attempts, Kingshott got his man, and immediately switched to the top side for the 5 lap sprint to the finish.
The performance impressed team boss Ryan Krikke, who said the race was a showcase of Kingshott's skill.
"To keep in touch with leader who was setting a torrid pace, hunt him down and pass him the way he did and then change lanes and go on to win by a comfortable margin in the end showed class beyond his experience."
The win came after a masterful Joker play in the previous round, which saw Kingshott double his points from a third place finish, propelling him up the Maddington Toyota Series standings, which he now leads after the win on Saturday.
Read More: Krikke double their luck with Joker play
"I can't say enough about the efforts of the entire Krikke Motorsport team, as they give me a fast hot rod every night, and I'm really happy to be able to start rewarding them for all of their efforts with some wins," Kingshott said.
He joins teammate Kerry Madsen, founders John and Ron Krikke, Brooke Tatnell and Jamie Veal as WA Title winners for Krikke Motorsport. The win also added his name to an exclusive list of 15 drivers to win Sprintcar and Speedcar championships.
It what might be the understatement of the season, Ryan Krikke said Kingshott is "Really starting to find his feet in a Sprintcar."
"What he is doing now on a consistent basis once again highlights his talent as a driver and substantiates my decision to put him in the car in the first place."
The WA Title win doesn't end the season for the team. Their focus now goes straight to the USA vs WA Speedweek series opener on Boxing Day.
"The celebrations are over, and we are now working hard and focusing on Speedweek and Boxing Night. It's tough here in Perth on a weekly basis but it's about to get a whole lot tougher and we need to be ready for it. The competition is about to be the toughest we've seen," Ryan Krikke said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.