Kingshott wins Krikke's 8th WA Sprintcar Title

By Edward Scown
Updated December 7 2022 - 5:26pm, first published 5:00pm
Kingshott and the Krikke team celebrate the state championship win. Picture - Richard Hathaway Photography.

Krikke Motorsport are no strangers to success, and this season they've tasted victory again, winning the WA Sprintcar Championship.

