It's been one year since the Beam e-scooters were brought to Bunbury, and in that time, we've racked up the kilometres.
Since their full-time introduction in December 2021, Bunbury has ridden more than 190,000km on the little purple scooters. About half the distance to the moon.
"It's great to have Beam reach their 12-month milestone in Bunbury, they've certainly provided a real buzz around our beautiful City," Bunbury Mayor Jaysen Miguel said.
If you were to do that distance in a typical city car, you would have burned through 11,400 litres of petrol, which would cost more than $20,000 at current local fuel prices.
"In this past year of our operations, the data is showing that Bunbury residents have grown to rely on e-scooters, not just for play but for their work and study commutes, running errands and day-to-day life," Beam's WA Operations Manager Stuart O'Callaghan said.
Whether it's a quick dip to the shops, or a cheeky ride to the pub after work, Beam's data shows we use the scooters most from 5pm to 8pm on weekdays.
The average rider in Bunbury rides for about 16 minutes at a time, covering 2.7km.
"We're seeing the shorter car trips that people used to make in their car - whether a quick duck into the shops, or to grab a coffee - are transferring over to e-scooters, which shows the benefits of shared e-scooters in enabling residents to make more environmentally-friendly choices when travelling around the city," Mr O'Callaghan said.
Our two-wheeled ways have been good for our air quality too, saving 32,560kg of carbon emissions compared to if we'd taken those trips by car.
"E-scooters are a great public transport option, and we're proud to see the carbon emissions that have already been saved because of this service in Bunbury," Mr Miguel said.
