Police officers who went above and beyond this year have been honoured, as winners of the 2022 Police Excellence Awards were announced Thursday morning.
Out of 96 individuals nominated, Harvey Constable Reece Josemans was named a top 3 finalist for his heroic actions in March, where he and his partner pulled two people out of a burning car just moments before it exploded.
He came runner-up to Belmont Police Sergeant Trisha Stjepic, who received multiple nominations for "her outstanding commitment to leadership, operational demands and cultivating a strong community safety focus."
"When I think about leadership, there's two things. One is, would I want to work for that officer, and would I want that officer working for me. Trish certainly fulfills both of those," Police Superintendent Roger Beer said.
The team category went to the Regional Investigations Unit. They have been at the forefront of identifying, locating, and arresting some of the state's most dangerous criminals.
In October alone, they arrested 56 people.
"I'm extremely proud of my team," Detective Senior Sergeant Curtis Roe said.
"To actually be noticed for going out there and doing what they do in the community, it's the thanks that sometimes Police officer's don't get, and it's acknowledgement of those sacrifices they make every day."
The winning individual and team each received a $5000 prize, while runners up each went home with a $1000 prize.
"In the past few years, we've seen the Western Australia Police Force solve crimes which had been labelled unsolvable. The Claremont killings, the Cleo Smith abduction, the Nick Martin assassination," Mr Papalia said.
"It's no coincidence that our officers are working alongside international law enforcement agencies like the FBI and the DEA. The Western Australia Police Force is world class."
