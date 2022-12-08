Bunbury Mail

Regional cops recognised in Police Excellence awards

By Edward Scown
Updated December 8 2022 - 4:35pm, first published 4:30pm
The Regional Investigations Unit was awarded for their prolific arrests of some of the most dangerous criminals in the state. Picture - WA Police.

Police officers who went above and beyond this year have been honoured, as winners of the 2022 Police Excellence Awards were announced Thursday morning.

