Bunbury Mail

Stirling Street Summer School celebrates 10 years of art skills

By Edward Scown
December 8 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pam Teede is teaching pastel painting at next month's Summer School. Picture - Edward Scown.

Most community events boast that they have "something for everyone". The Stirling Street Arts Centre Summer School actually does.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.