Most community events boast that they have "something for everyone". The Stirling Street Arts Centre Summer School actually does.
For its 10th anniversary, the Bunbury Summer School is putting on more than 70 workshops across 9 packed days to kick off the new year.
The workshops cover skills in nearly every art form you can think of, and some you can't. From portrait painting, to pottery of all types, to pyrography - the art of drawing on wood by burning it.
Even if you're not into arts and crafts, you can sign up to learn Indonesian cooking, get an introduction to urban beekeeping, or try your hand at rowing.
"It's really about bringing a community together to celebrate Bunbury, and the arts and sports scene we have here," Exhibitions and Events Coordinator Shelly Tindale said.
Pam Teede is one of the many art club members who will be teaching a workshop. Hers is on how to paint seascapes in pastels. She was involved with the first running of the Summer School in 2013.
"All I want to do its share it," she said.
"I reckon that's the best part about painting."
Most of the tutors are drawn from the Arts Centre's hundreds of dedicated club members, like Ms Teede, but this year some big names have been brought in. Such as world renowned woodturner Neil Turner, and natural pigment specialist Helen Coleman.
Ms Teede said those who pick up the basics in the classes are always welcome back to the Arts Centre to join one of the many clubs that use the space, and develop their skills with the help of the group.
"Us who have been in the club for years will help everybody. We all talk to each other, and if they think you're doing something wrong with your painting, they'll tell you."
The 9 day event runs from January 7 to 15. Ticket sales have blown the last two years out of the water, with some workshops already sold out. But there are still plenty of spots available. Visit the Stirling Street Arts Centre, or their website to book your tickets.
