Dunsborough's tearaway quick Lance Morris won't get his dream debut today, despite Australian pacemen Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood being ruled out for the second Test against the West Indies in Adelaide.
Morris was called into the squad on Monday after captain Cummins went down with a quad injury on day 5 in Perth. Questions also surrounded the fitness of Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc as the pair picked up the skipper's workload against the Windies' defiant lower order.
Hazlewood has now been ruled out of the XI, with Cricket Australia confirming he would miss the match due to "general soreness".
Michael Neser, who was added to the squad alongside Morris, will take Hazlewood's place as play begins as midday WA time.
Neser's one and only Test appearance came at Adelaide during last year's Ashes series, where he took a wicket in each innings in the win over England.
It's not the only change to the Aussie side, with Ashes hero Scott Boland replacing Cummins, and Steve Smith taking over the captaincy.
Morris will be running drinks, despite being the highest wicket taker in this year's Sheffield Shield, with 27 under his belt at an average of just 18.40.
