Bunbury Mail

"Wild Thing" Lance Morris misses out as Neser comes in for Hazlewood

By Edward Scown
Updated December 8 2022 - 2:39pm, first published 2:24pm
Lance Morris will miss out on a Test debut against the West Indies in Adelaide. (Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS)

Dunsborough's tearaway quick Lance Morris won't get his dream debut today, despite Australian pacemen Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood being ruled out for the second Test against the West Indies in Adelaide.

