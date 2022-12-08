A significant milestone in the South West Native Title Settlement has been reached, as six new Noongar Regional Corporations are appointed.
Noongar representatives and Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti have signed six Deeds of Novation to formalise the role of the Noongar Regional Corporations as parties to the six Indigenous Land Use Agreements that comprise the Settlement.
This is just one part of the 200,000 square kilometre Settlement, whcih is the largest in Australian history, stretching from Jurien Bay in the north to Albany in the south, and Kondinin to the east.
"This historic milestone sees the Regional Corporations now replace the Representative Parties as the party to the ILUA," South West Aboriginal Land and Sea Council CEO Ed Armstrong said.
"We take this opportunity to reflect, acknowledge the sacrifice, and sincerely thank all in the Noongar community who worked tirelessly on the Settlement that has taken more than two decades to get to where we are today."
Along with the six new corporations, the South West Aboriginal Land and Sea Council have been named as the Central Services Corporation for the Settlement. They will provide financial, administrative, and corporate services support to the Regional Corporations, and bring them together regularly through a Noongar Corporations Committee.
"I congratulate SWALSC in becoming the Central Services Corporation, and for their dedication and sustained efforts in supporting the six Noongar Agreement Groups to establish their corporations," Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti said.
It follows an earlier milestone in March this year, which saw the Noongar Boodja Trust established. So far, it has received government payments totaling $123 million, with 10 payments still remaining.
"With the signing of these deeds to the Regional Corporations, we can now progress with important future work, that includes land transfers and management, promoting culture, improving economic and social outcomes, and advocating for a strong, unified Noongar nation," Mr Armstrong said.
