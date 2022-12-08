Bunbury Mail

Dave Kelly steps down from ministerial role

By Edward Scown
Updated December 8 2022 - 5:49pm, first published 5:30pm
Dave Kelly has been asked to resign from his cabinet position to make way for a reshuffle.

Minister for Water Dave Kelly has announced he will step down from his ministerial role at the request of the premier.

