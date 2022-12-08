Minister for Water Dave Kelly has announced he will step down from his ministerial role at the request of the premier.
"After nearly six years as a member of the Cabinet and at the request of the Premier, I have agreed to step down as a Minister in the McGowan Government," he said in a statement.
The resignation comes after a similar announcement from Minister for Regional Development Alannah MacTiernan - making way for a Christmas cabinet reshuffle.
"The Premier has indicated that his key motivation behind his request is the opportunity it will provide for Cabinet renewal - in particular, greater female representation within the Cabinet."
Mr Kelly held the Water, Forestry, Fisheries, Science, Innovation & ICT, and Youth portfolios in his time as a cabinet member.
As water minister, he established the $25 million Healthy Estuaries WA program, protecting seven key estuaries in the South-West.
His most controversial moment came in his time as fisheries minister, when he led the government's efforts to bring part of the rock lobster catch into public ownership. A stance which saw him stripped of the fisheries ministry.
He continued his nationalisation efforts as Minister for Water, returning privatised Water Corporation services to public hands.
"His work in the Water and Forestry portfolios will leave an important legacy for our entire State - getting work started and funding secured for Perth's new desalination plant, and playing a key role in the transition away from native logging," Premier Mark McGowan said.
The member for Bassendean plans to remain a part of the Labor Party in state parliament, and said he will contest his seat at the next election.
"Now, I will complete almost six years as a Cabinet Minister. There will be much more to come," Mr Kelly said.
"I wish the new Ministers, the Premier, and the rest of the Cabinet well as they face the challenges ahead."
