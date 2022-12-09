Bunbury Mail

Fatal crash on Forrest Highway

Updated December 9 2022 - 11:54am, first published 11:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are investigating a fatal crash near Treendale.

Officers from the Major Crash Investigation Section are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Thursday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.