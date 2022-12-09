Fatal crash on Forrest Highway

Officers from the Major Crash Investigation Section are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Thursday evening.
At around 7:40pm, a white Holden Commodore sedan was travelling south on the Forrest Highway. Just after crossing the Brunswick River Bridge, just outside Treendale, the car left the road and hit a tree.
The 29-year-old male driver suffered critical injuries as a result, and died at the scene.
Two male passengers also received serious injuries, and were rushed to Bunbury Regional Hospital.
Investigators are calling for anyone who has dashcam or mobile phone footage, or anyone who saw the crash, or the Holden Commodore sedan travelling in the area prior to the crash, to contact Crime Stoppers.
