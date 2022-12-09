Bunbury Mail

Kirup Santa suits lighting up country town

By Edward Scown
Updated December 9 2022 - 7:45pm, first published 7:30pm
Hopefully Santa says away from the Kirup Syrup on Christmas Eve. Picture - Edward Scown.

The tiny town of Kirup usually just means a speed limit change for those driving along the South Western Highway. But that all changes come Christmas time.

Local News

