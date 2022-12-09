The tiny town of Kirup usually just means a speed limit change for those driving along the South Western Highway. But that all changes come Christmas time.
For the past 5 years, residents of Kirup have been putting up Santa dummies in the local park, outside businesses, and in their own front yards. All in an attempt to get travelers to slow down and maybe stop in at the local cafe or pub on their way through.
It was the brainchild of local Elaine Pattullo, who wanted to "Put Kirup on the map."
"I thought it would be really fun if the houses along the South Western Highway, and if the people would agree, I'd get them to put a Santa in their front yard. So when people drove though Kirup, it might help the businesses," she said.
The first group of Santas came as a result of a $500 grant from Australia Post.
"I bought as many Santa suits as I could with $500, and I went and knocked on every door up and down the South Western Highway, and not one person knocked me back."
Since then, the number of Santa suits dotted around town has grown to 100. Not bad from a town of barely more than 200. The suits not only adorn the front yards along the Highway now. Surrounding streets have joined in on the fun, as have the kids at Kirup Primary School.
A few are kept aside for a big display in Kirup Mill park. This year's theme is sports. Travelers can see Santa playing Football, Basketball, Hockey, Cricket, and in Ms Pattullo's own display, an ill-fated cycling race, thanks to a certain local alcoholic beverage.
"We give people a costume and say, so long as you can see it from the road, we don't care what you do," she said.
"It's done simply to put a smile on people's face."
The practice has spread, with rogue displays popping up on some of the bigger properties along the back roads around town. The organisation of it has grow too. From Ms Pattullo going it alone, to now a small committee, and funding from the Kirup Progress Association.
"I'm rather proud of it actually. The town really gets behind it, and it gives a bit of community spirit."
