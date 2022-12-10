The Bunbury region is spoilt for choice when it comes to flash Christmas light setups, but few have the motivation of the Sloan family.
Steven and Tamara Sloan have adorned their Travers Drive, Australind house with a mind boggling 24636 lights this Christmas. A number which Steven knows all too well, as many of the lights are custom made.
"He just spends months and months in the house, on the computer, or in the shed," Ms Sloan said.
"All the ones on the roof are in piping from Bunnings. He drilled every hole, and poked every light through. He spent weeks drilling holes."
The display started 5 years ago, and has increased in complexity every year. This year, there are 2920 new individual lights, along with an LED screen, which had to be put on a specially made gate so they could get the car out of the garage.
The whole display is synched with a playlist, which also changes every year. Rather than having a big sound setup, those driving past can tune into 107.3FM to listen in, which keeps the neighbours happy.
"Well, they haven't complained, lets just say that," Ms Sloan said.
The lights were initially just for the joy of it, but those coming to look at the display started giving gold coin donations to show their appreciation.
"People just started giving us money, and we didn't want to take it, so we picked a charity," Ms Sloan said.
"A couple of years ago, my sister in law had a baby that only lived for two days. They used the services of Heartfelt, so that's why we chose them"
"Every year at Christmas, I feel like I should be buying her a present... To be able to fundraise, it makes us feel like we're doing something for her."
The first year netted $100 in donations, just from generous onlookers. This year, they have entered the Synergy Christmas Lights Trail competition. Every vote they get - 121 at the time of writing - means $1 donated to Heartfelt.
Votes close Sunday night, so head to xmaslightstrail.synergy.net.au to cast your vote, and get the scoop on where all the best spots are.
"He would secretly smile if we won a competition. He wouldn't gloat, because it's not about that, but he'd be pretty impressed with himself," Ms Sloan said.
Do you know a great Christmas lights display that deserves some attention? Let us know by sending an email to editor@bunburymail.com.au
