Bushfire advice on Forrest Highway

By Edward Scown
Updated December 12 2022 - 1:47pm, first published 1:30pm
Firefighters are on the scene of a bushfire along the Forrest Highway.

A bushfire advice has been issued for people travelling along the Forrest Highway.

