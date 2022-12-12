Bushfire advice on Forrest Highway

A bushfire advice has been issued for people travelling along the Forrest Highway.
A fire was reported to have started at 9:14am at the intersection of the Forrest Highway and Riverdale Road, the exit to Cookernup, casting heavy smoke across the road.
The fire is currently considered uncontained, and uncontrolled, but there is no immediate threat to lives or homes. Firefighters are on the scene, backed up by aerial support.
Those driving in the area are urged to turn their headlights on, and watch for emergency service vehicles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.