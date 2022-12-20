How to pay the price for the silly season and beyond

End-of-year festive season celebrations can lead to financial stress. Picture Shutterstock.

Story in partnership with Savvy.

It's easy to get caught up in the frenzy of the festive season - especially this year when for the first time in a while we're able to more safely get together and celebrate.



Unfortunately, as we throw caution to the wind, shopping for perfect pressies, splurging on food and drinks and maybe time away for some end of year R&R, there can come the inevitable hangover, and not from a few too many beverages.



The financial hangover of the festive spending can be the unwanted not-so-little surprise at the bottom of Santa's sack once the tinsel and fairy lights are packed away.



The "silly" season is typically one of the biggest spending times of the year and 2022 is no different - a new survey from Savvy into Christmas spending reveals Australians will spend up to $14.9 billion this Christmas.



While most people will primarily fund their spending with savings (76 per cent), the number of people planning to use credit cards or buy now, pay later services(BNPL) as a main source of funding has jumped sharply compared to last year - credit cards up from 16 per cent to 28 per cent and BNPL up from 6 per cent to 17 per cent.



This comes at the same time as rising cost of living pressures continue to squeeze household budgets. It means there could be a lot less financial breathing space when the bloated credit card bills come rolling in.



"This time of year can traditionally be a time of stress with increasing financial strain and the overwhelm of so many commitments and family expectations," Savvy's Communications Manager Adrian Edlington said.



"And with so many people indicating they're relying on credit cards and BNPL services, unless they take great care to pay these debts off on time, there's a real risk of them becoming unmanageable and then spiralling out of control."



While the best strategy is to avoid taking on too much credit over Christmas, those who do find themselves in financial stress are urged to take action to address debt problems.

One option available can be to consolidate debts with a personal loan as a way to gain more control and get on a clear pathway to paying them off.



"Consolidating debt using a personal loan means refinancing debts like multiple high-interest credit cards into a single loan which has better interest rates and conditions, which means cheaper repayments, and makes the overall management easier," Mr Edlington said.



"Choosing a personal loan with a lower interest rate to consolidate your debt means you have one regular payment to focus on, and that payment can be spread over a time that you choose."



Careful budgeting can be forgotten in the quest to buy the "perfect" gifts Picture Shutterstock.

With the increased competition between non-bank online lenders over the past few years there are personal loans available with interest rates from as low as 5.35 per cent per annum, for amounts up to $75,000.



And you can have access to funds quickly. Once you submit your application online, you can receive a response within just 60 seconds and have the money transferred to your account inside 24 hours.

For those who find themselves struggling with debt there are also a range of options to access financial assistance and advice through government agencies, as well as not-for-profit organisations.



A first step can be to contact the National Debt Helpline which offers advice on how to fix common debt problems and what to do if you're unable to pay your bills.



The WA government also offers a range of different grants, payments and rebates for residents that can help ease costs, so it's important to make sure to check if you might be eligible.



Concessions WA is a handy online resource that lets you easily search details on more than 100 rebates, concessions and subsidy schemes provided by the government.



Plus, there are a number of benevolent organisations that can offer assistance including interest free loans for people facing financial difficulties.



For example, not-for-profit organisation AnglicareWA helps people manage their debts by providing financial advice as well as no interest loans for up to $2000.



"The important thing to remember is to take action if you find yourself in debt and unsure how you can get back on track," Mr Edlington said. "Take advantage of the advice and help available and be aware of your options."