There are currently three active bushfires, and several burn offs happening throughout the south west, which are making for a busy afternoon for our bushfire brigades and firefighting aircraft.
A bushfire alert has been issued along the Forrest Highway, just north of Myalup. A fire was reported there at 9:14am this morning in a logging plantation just off Riverdale road.
While smoke pours across the highway, firefighters at the scene are working with a scout plane to tackle the blaze.
A bushfire has been burning on the edge of the Collie townsite since just after 10am this morning, which has caused the Collie Shire Transfer Station to close.
There is currently no immediate danger, as firefighters have it contained in an area south of Gibbs Road and east of David-Hay Street, and are currently working on strengthening containment lines.
A third bushfire was reported just before 1pm north east of Balingup, in the Wilga State Forest. A large section of the forest is currently under a Bushfire Advice, in an area bound by Jolly Road and Percival Road - both of which are among several roads which have been closed in the area.
The fire is moving in a westerly direction, and is considered to be uncontained and uncontrolled. Firefighters are working with at least four aircraft to battle the fire.
There are also several prescribed burns in progress across the Margaret River region, and further east. These have caused a smoke alert to be issued for the Busselton and Bunbury regions, including Donnybrook, Balingup, and Capel. The smoke is expected to clear overnight as a thunderstorm rolls through the lower and south west regions.
The Department of Fire and Emergency Services is urging residents from Gingin, north of Perth, down to Bunbury to prepare for severe thunderstorms coming in tonight.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting damaging easterly winds averaging 60 to 70kph, and gusts up to 90kph are possible as a low pressure system deepening over Geraldton combines with a high pressure system off the south coast of the state.
People living in the area are advised to store or weigh down loose objects around the home, move vehicles under cover, and ensure pets are in a safe area.
