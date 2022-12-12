Bunbury Mail

Bushfires and burn offs across the south west region

By Edward Scown
Updated December 12 2022 - 5:04pm, first published 4:30pm
Firefighters are on the scene of multiple bushfires throughout the south west.

There are currently three active bushfires, and several burn offs happening throughout the south west, which are making for a busy afternoon for our bushfire brigades and firefighting aircraft.

