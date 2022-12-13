Bunbury Mail

Dardanup, Harvey and Donnybrook receive bushfire funding

By Edward Scown
Updated December 13 2022 - 4:58pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local volunteer fire brigades will have more capacity to prevent bushfires this summer.

As bushfires crop up all over the south west, the state government has announced more than $500,000 to help local councils fight fires before they start.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.