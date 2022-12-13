As bushfires crop up all over the south west, the state government has announced more than $500,000 to help local councils fight fires before they start.
The Shires of Dardanup, Donnybrook-Balingup, and Harvey are on a list of 25 local governments to receive funding through round two of the Mitigation Activity Fund, which will allow them to carry out 50 "mitigation activities".
These can include include building firebreaks, reducing fuel loads and hazard reduction burns to minimise the potential risks of fires.
"All the weather information points towards a very challenging bushfire season," Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson said.
"I welcome all the different strategies and programs that we can muster to be totally prepared for any major fires that we face."
"The Mitigation Activity Fund grants program is a vital part of this approach and provides funding to empower and enable local governments to reduce the threat of bushfires in their area."
The Shire of Harvey was the biggest beneficiary in the south west, receiving $204,000, supporting 18 burn offs, firebreaks, and other mitigation activities. The Shire of Dardanup received $195,000 to support 11 activities, and The Shire of Donnybrook-Balingup received $161,000 for 21 activities.
In total, more than $4 million was handed out to the 25 local governments. From Dandaragan, where a severe bushfire is currently burning, down to Ravensthorpe in the Great Southern, which is expected to take on the most activities of all.
