The Shire of Dardanup's Movies by Moonlight event on Saturday will feature a choir performance with a unique twist.
Alongside the Vocal Fusion Youth Choir will be 21 locals who will perform the songs in Auslan - Australian Sign Language.
The group, aged between 8 and 70, have been taking sign language lessons from local expert Kelly Hope from Hope CODA (Child Of Deaf Adult) Services. Together, they form the Southern Ports Festive Auslan Choir.
Over the past 8 weeks, they have learned the signing of basic words, fingerspelling and signing of six Christmas songs, a big jump from the three which were taught to another group last year.
"Silent Night is easy, because it's nice and slow, but 12 Days of Christmas is a tricky one, and the choir goes so fast," Ms Hope said.
As they're preforming along with a traditional singing choir, some of the words to the songs are left out, or simplified. Both so the signers can keep up, and because some words don't exist in Auslan.
"Theres quite a lot of words weve changed, because Auslan's not a direct English translation," Ms Hope said.
"If you said ' I'm going to the shops, do you want something for lunch?' in Auslan you would say 'Going shops, want lunch?' It's much simpler."
Despite a tough learning process for the 21 performers, none of which knew sign language before starting, Ms Hope is confident they'll do well on the night.
"They'll be fine. When you're on stage with the choir, it makes so much more sense."
Dardanup Shire President Mick Bennett thanked project sponsor Southern Ports for its support of the project.
"This is a shining example of the Christmas spirit - bringing our community together for a collaborative project with so many important and positive social outcomes," Cr Bennett said.
The Auslan Choir will join with Vocal Fusion Youth Choir for their 6.30pm performance at the Movies by Moonlight event in Burekup on Saturday.
