New Commissioner for Donnybrook Shire

By Edward Scown
Updated December 14 2022 - 2:37pm, first published 1:27pm
Gail McGowan, receives her Public Service Medal from Governor of Western Australia, Kim Beazley AO. Picture is supplied.

Respected former senior public sector leader Gail McGowan has been appointed as Commissioner of the Shire of Donnybrook-Balingup.

