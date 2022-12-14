New Commissioner for Donnybrook Shire

Respected former senior public sector leader Gail McGowan has been appointed as Commissioner of the Shire of Donnybrook-Balingup.
Following the sudden resignation of five sitting council members, the former Director General of the WA Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage will perform the duties of the council, and exercise its powers until a new council is elected.
"Ms McGowan is highly respected and a quality leader with a demonstrated history in leading government administration," Minister for Local Government John Carey said.
The Shire received the resignations of five councillors on December 1, including Shire President Leanne Wringe.
The remaining four council positions, held by Peter Gubler, Phil Jones, Fred Mills, and Deputy President Lisa Glover, have been declared vacant, and aren't expected to be filled until local government elections are conducted in October 2023.
Ms McGowan will formally commence as Commissioner next week. As a result, the December ordinary council meeting has been cancelled.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.