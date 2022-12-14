Three local politicians have bagged new gigs as part of a wide reaching state cabinet reshuffle.
Premier Mark McGowan has put a focus on bringing more women into the cabinet in an attempt to reach 50 per cent representation. A stance which saw Water Minister Dave Kelly stood down, and two new ministers appointed.
Jackie Jarvis, the Margaret River based Member for the South West Region, is one of the two called up from the backbench.
A vineyard and winery director before taking office, she will be in charge of the Agriculture and Food, Forestry, and Small Business portfolios.
Her appointment as the Minister for Forestry was welcomed by peak body Forest Industries Federation WA, with CEO Adele Farina saying looks forward to a strong partnership.
"Forestry has an important role to play in helping both the State and country achieve net zero carbon emission goals in the fight against climate change," Ms Farina said.
"As a former member of the Forest Products Commission Board, Ms Jarvis understands that timber is a renewable resource and has an important role in helping to fight climate change. We are optimistic that her knowledge of the industry means she is well placed to be a strong advocate for forestry within Cabinet."
Member for Bunbury Don Punch has retained his ministerial portfolios of Fisheries, Seniors and Aging, and Disability Services. On top of that, he's picked up the big ticket role of Minister for Regional Development from the retiring Alannah MacTiernan.
This will put him at the help of major regional projects such as the Bunbury Outer Ring Road, and the transition of Collie's industry away from coal.
Member for Collie-Preston Jodie Hanns also got a promotion, but not to a ministerial role. She's been appointed as the Parliamentary Secretary to the Premier.
The role is usually reserved for junior members of parliament, as a way to blood them in for future ministerial roles. As his Secretary, she will assist Mr McGowan in his duties as Premier and Treasurer, which could include standing in for him in the chamber, where she can perform all of his duties in the house except for answering questions on portfolio matters.
"The institution of Parliamentary Secretary provides a very inexpensive means not only of giving talented individuals executive experience but providing Ministers with needed support," Former Prime Minister Paul Keating said in a 1993 statement.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.