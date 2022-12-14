Bunbury Mail

Punch, Hanns and Jarvis bag new roles in cabinet reshuffle

By Edward Scown
Updated December 14 2022 - 4:14pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South west MP's Don Punch, Jodie Hanns, and Jackie Jarvis have gained new roles in a state cabinet reshuffle.

Three local politicians have bagged new gigs as part of a wide reaching state cabinet reshuffle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.