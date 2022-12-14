A motion has been put to the City of Bunbury council which, if passed would see the penalties for some parking infringements doubled.
The motion calls for council to update the "obsolete" current local parking laws, which were put in place in 2018.
"With the implementation of Smart Parking and the subsequent removal of the obsolete Ticket Machine system, much of the terminology and offences were also rendered obsolete and inaccurate," the motion reads.
If the motion receives a majority vote, common violations like parking longer than your ticket time, or parking a motorbike in a car bay would double from $30 under current laws, to $60.
This would bring the City of Bunbury's fines in more line with surrounding shires, however it would still remain one of the cheaper places to get a parking fine.
If you were to park your car next to a no parking sign in the City of Bunbury, it would cost you $30 under current local law. The Shire of Harvey would fine you $40, Donnybrook-Balingup rangers would ask for $50, while the Shire of Capel charge $60, the same rate which is proposed for Bunbury.
The Shire of Dardanup takes it much more seriously, with a $100 fine for parking contrary to a no parking sign under brand new legislation coming into effect this week. The Shire of Collie would slug you $120.
"The increase will act as a more reasonable deterrent to parking related offences," the motion reads.
The Bunbury council will meet on December 20 to debate the issue in their final meeting of the year.
Fines proposed to be doubled
