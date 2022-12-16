Bunbury Mail
Our People

Learning to play with the Bunbury Bridge Club

By Edward Scown
Updated December 16 2022 - 4:36pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bridge remains a popular pastime all over the world. Picture by Edward Scown.

Reading the rulebook for Bridge can make it seem like an intimidating game to pick up, but with the help of the Bunbury Bridge Club, it's not so hard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.