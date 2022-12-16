Reading the rulebook for Bridge can make it seem like an intimidating game to pick up, but with the help of the Bunbury Bridge Club, it's not so hard.
For the uninitiated, Bridge is a four player, two team card game based around strategy, deception, and an unspoken language between partners which is crucial to victory.
Much like Chess, Bridge has an almost infinite number of possible outcomes, depending on what hand you get, and how brave you are with your betting. Club committee member Mike Van Wyk has been playing for 6 years, and he said he's still learning parts of the game.
While this young writer was welcomed with open arms, Bridge does have a reputation for being a game for older people, which Mr van Wyk doesn't deny.
"Most people only start playing once they finish working, because that's when they have time," he said.
"We're really trying to bring new, and especially younger players into the game."
The complexity of the game, many players said, helps keep their minds active in their later years. Club Person of the Year June Keil credits Bridge for her speedy recovery from a stroke.
"The doctors were surprised I could talk. I asked if they thought my playing bridge had something to do with it, and they said it's possible, but no studies had been done on it."
Ms Keil had a long career as a teacher, and was more than happy to oblige when the I asked her to show me the ropes.
Each player starts with 13 cards, one quarter of the deck. Based on the quality of their hand, each player takes a turn betting on how many 'tricks' - which can be thought of as round wins - they will get in the game. The highest bet sets the most valuable suit.
The second phase of the game sees players compare cards. Ace of the selected suit is the most valuable, then King, Queen, Jack and so on. If you play the most valuable card, you win a Trick. Win enough to meet your pair's bet, or keep the other pair from meeting their bet, and your pair wins the game.
Within an hour, Ms Keil had shown me the basics, but there is still much to learn. There are two separate points systems, and the art of card counting which sorts the wheat from the chaff.
If you're looking to join a friendly social group, or maybe get into some competition, the Bunbury Bridge Club is holding lessons for "absolute beginners" in the new year. Mr Van Wyk will run eight sessions over three weeks. If they're anything like what I experienced, you'll learn a lot, and meet some great people doing it.
