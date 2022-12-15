Bunbury Mail
Police search for missing 75yo South West woman Christine Irvine from Cundinup

By Daniela Cooper
Updated December 15 2022 - 7:14pm, first published 6:14pm
Air and land search for missing 75yo South West woman

Police, including air and land assets and SES are currently conducting a search for a 75-year-old woman missing from her Cundinup property.

