Air and land search for missing 75yo South West woman

Police, including air and land assets and SES are currently conducting a search for a 75-year-old woman missing from her Cundinup property.
Police have urgent welfare concerns for Christine Irvine, who was last seen at the property on Balingup-Nannup Road at about 6.30pm on Wednesday.
Ms Irvine is described as about 170cm tall, slim build, with short grey hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black track pants and black hiking sandals.
Police say she may have become confused and forgotten where she is.
Police and SES have been conducting an air and ground search since Wednesday evening, with air crews deploying drones, and using thermal imagining in an attempt to find her in the dark.
"We will continue to search until last light tonight," Detective Inspector John Harty said.
Police have not yet been able to search Ms Irvine's entire property, which spans some 160 acres. The search area is a mix of cleared land and dense bushland. Mr Harty said the terrain is not hard to traverse, meaning Ms Irvine could have walked a long way since she was last seen.
"She's lived on that property for some time, so she knows the area well," Mr Harty said.
"We're still quite confident we will find her in the next 24 hours."
Anyone with information or who sees Ms Irvine is asked to contact police immediately on 131 444.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
