This month marks 95 years since St John of God Bunbury Hospital was opened on Bury Hill. In that time, the lives of countless people in Bunbury and the south west have been shaped by their care.
Far from the flash new hospitals being built today, the Sisters of St John started their hospital in the house of a politician.
The group of Sisters travelled from Subiaco, initially for a holiday in Bunbury. Once they laid eyes on the large house on Bury Hill - one of the biggest in town - the negotiations started with Edwin Rose, a state parliament member.
"I believe there was some back and forth with the price. The Sisters would have driven a hard bargain," St John Director of Mission Integration Rebecca Ward said.
Being a family home since it was built in 1841, Bury Hill needed a lot of work before it could welcome patients. They had rooms converted to wards, and set up a theatre with custom made sterilising equipment. Part of the house was set aside as a convent for the Sisters, and the ballroom was converted to a chapel for Sisters and patients.
Finally, on December 10 1927, Bunbury's St John of God Hospital was officially opened, and to great fanfare according to newspaper reports at the time.
"The sisters did not come here to compete. They did not come here to cater for any class, they did not intend to exclude any class. They have the keenest interest in the poor, who are often victims for want of this world's wealth. The poor, therefore, would have their very best work. The rich too, if they needed it," Archdeacon Smyth said in his speech opening the hospital.
On day one, there were just 11 beds, and only a couple of nursing sisters staffing the hospital. Within a few days there were 20 patients crammed in. Quickly, more staff were sent from Subiaco. By 1932, a new chapel had been built, freeing up the room for more beds.
The outbreak of the Second World War provided the perfect excuse to upgrade, and a brand new, purpose built hospital was completed in 1940.
This one could accommodate up to 80 patients, and had a flash new X-ray department, obstetrics ward, and a casualty unit, meaning St John's could provide emergency care, diagnostics and maternity services for the first time in Bunbury.
"The architectural features of the new building make it one of the most impressive in Bunbury. It has the most modern equipment and the furnishings give comfort almost to the point of luxury," The West Australian wrote at the time.
The maternity ward came just in time, as the post-war baby boom often saw it overflow into the general wards.
All these babies brought more demand, and soon another expansion was needed. Once again, a new chapel and convent was built, and the old one converted to a ward. The original house still stood, and became the administration office for the now 100 bed hospital.
It wasn't until 1972 that the more familiar 5 storey hospital took shape. The Sisters of St John were now vastly outnumbered by Doctors, nurses, and other lay staff as they serviced the 120 bed hospital. Still living in the convent next door, the number of Sisters hit a peak of 18 in the 1980's.
"There was a strong bond between all staff. There was always someone to help regardless of whose shift it was. The doctors never hesitated to assist, whether it was their patient or someone else's," Sister Patricia Phelan said.
That major upgrade was just stage one. 1989 saw the wedge-shaped wing added, which delivered a range of specialist services, including the south west's first mammography unit in 1989, and the Bridget Clancy Ward for adolescent patients in 1991.
This new, state of the art facility only lasted a decade. In 1999, after 72 years on Bury Hill, St John's moved out, and into the current hospital on Robertson Drive.
Moving in with the public Bunbury Regional Hospital, the South West Health Campus became the first co-located public and private health service in Australia. While the hospitals operate separately, they share some services, such as catering, laundry, and security.
Although the last of the Sisters have moved on, the consistent upgrades aren't stopping any time soon. With plans for a maternity ward expansion, and a big intake of nurses in the works, St John of God Bunbury Hospital continues to be a vital service for people throughout the south west region.
"Although it is over 10 years since we farewelled the last Sisters of St John of God from Bunbury, their legacy lives on in our hospital. We are incredibly proud to carry on the health care ministry the Sisters started here so many years ago," CEO Jeffrey Williams said.
