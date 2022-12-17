Bunbury Mail
Our Places

Care close to home: 95 years of St John hospital

By Edward Scown
December 17 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St John Bunbury Hospital staff have played a vital role in south west healthcare for 95 years. Pictures by St John of God.

This month marks 95 years since St John of God Bunbury Hospital was opened on Bury Hill. In that time, the lives of countless people in Bunbury and the south west have been shaped by their care.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.