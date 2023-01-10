Wheels in motion for big projects coming in the new year

2022 has been a big year for Bunbury. Coming out of the COVID depths of 2021, there have been a bunch of exciting new projects, as the City looks to modernise.
There for all of it has been Bunbury MP Don Punch, who is looking forward to an even bigger 2023 with his new role as Minister for Regional Development. It will see him travelling outside of the south west a lot more, a prospect which he's excited about.
"I spent 20 years in regional development, and I spent all my working career in the regions. So I've worked in the south west and the north west, in the east."
"The only region I haven't spend a great deal of time working is the great southern."
2022 saw a major makeover for the Koombana Bay foreshore come a step away from completion. From new facilities on the beach, to an upgrade to the aging boat ramp by the old port.
"I think the the continuing transformation of how the city looks and feels in the city center is really interesting, and I think is come an awful long way."
With the opening of the new skate park and youth precinct, Mr Punch said what was once the quiet back end of town has now turned into a vibrant entrance to the City.
"That roundabout is starting to get quite activated. You've got Timezone on the other side, the pizza place... you've got the sky bar happening. 10 years ago, people wouldn't have thought there'd be a sky bar in Bunbury."
Looking forward in the new year, Mr Punch said investment in roads and health is going to be the big focus.
Despite protests, the Bunbury Outer Ring Road Project continues, and he said upgrades are coming to the ever-popular Farmers Market area.
Funding has been approved for a new road to the west of Vittoria Road, and plans are underway for a second roundabout closer to the Farmers Market.
"Now we have certainty about where roads are going, it frees up all the land to actually proceed to the next level of development. I'm very hopeful that what we'll see in Glen Iris is a village."
"Down the track, there'll be some recreational space as well, because Glen Iris doesn't have any recreational space. So I think that's really exciting."
Expansion is also coming for Bunbury Regional Hospital. 30 new beds were added in 2022, and Mr Punch expects tenders to go out soon for an upgrade to the maternity ward.
"The investment in health in Bunbury is going to be huge," Mr Punch said.
"It's a major part of Bunbury, not only the social fabric, in terms of people accessing health care, but also its economic fabric. It's the second or third biggest employer."
While Mr Punch might not be around as much in 2023, he's confident the City is lined up for some big changes which will continue to make Bunbury a more attractive place to live and visit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.