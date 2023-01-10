Bunbury Mail

Don Punch looks ahead to a big new year

By Edward Scown
Updated January 10 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 12:30pm
Wheels in motion for big projects coming in the new year

2022 has been a big year for Bunbury. Coming out of the COVID depths of 2021, there have been a bunch of exciting new projects, as the City looks to modernise.

