Housing demand up, supply down

The latest report from PropTrack shows Bunbury continues to be one of the most difficult places in regional Australia to get housing.
Demand has risen in the past year, while supply has dropped dramatically since pre-covid times, causing prices to rise.
Bunbury sits 7th in the country for housing demand growth, with a 22 per cent rise in potential buyers competing in a market where listings have fallen 57 per cent since pre-covid.
"Conditions remain tougher for regional buyers, with the number of properties listed for sale still well below pre-pandemic levels, which is also seeing some markets remain more competitive and shielding home values," PropTrack Senior Economist Eleanor Creagh said.
The demand is coming in no small part from people moving within the Bunbury region. We sit 10th in the country for net internal migration, with 1861 Bunbury residents moving house in the year leading up to the 2021 census.
The median value of property in Bunbury sits at $505,000. Below the median for regional Australia, but well above the $312,000 median for regional WA.
Rough for prospective buyers, but sellers are having an easier time than last year. Properties are spending significantly less time on the market, with houses selling in an average of 62 days - 9 days faster than last year - while units are selling 17 days faster.
"Housing markets in regional Australia thrived as people sought more space and more affordable homes. Remote working opportunities and preference shifts drove strong population growth in regional areas at the expense of the capitals," Ms Creagh said.
Usher was ranked 8th in regional Australia for house sales growth, the suburb attracting 60 per cent more buyers than this time last year. Units are moving in South Bunbury in a similar way, with a 40 per cent annual growth, placing it 9th in regional Australia.
Not only are they selling fast, properties are going for higher than asking price more often too. Bunbury was ranked 5th in the country as 39.39 per cent of all properties sold higher than the list price in the year up to October.
"Regional markets are likely to continue to exhibit a slower pace of price falls compared to capital cities. They remain buoyed by shifting lifestyle priorities, migration trends and affordability advantages that are still in play," Ms Creagh said.
