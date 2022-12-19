Deputy Premier Roger Cook made a quiet trip down on Friday to chat with locals about tourism, and industries of the future.
Mr Cook met with the South West Development Commission, and industry leaders in the morning to talk over future plans for an advanced manufacturing hub, as part f a broader government plan to diversify the state's economy.
"We want to see advanced manufacturing become an important enabler of that diversification. We've got some great companies working down here, so we wanted to learn from them," Mr Cook said.
"We're looking at how we take advantage of the great assets that we have in Bunbury... A great port, really good road and rail infrastructure, and also workforce capacity."
It is expected a cutting-edge hub would provide access to state-of-the-art common use infrastructure, as well as industry-led research and development, together with on-site education and training facilities.
"The roundtable provided the opportunity for industry representatives to join in the discussion around manufacturing priorities and aspirations - it was a great chance to share ideas around opportunities for growth and diversification in the region," Commission CEO Mellisa Teede said.
The self described "Minister for Motorplex" also met with the presidents of the various clubs which use the Bunbury Speedway facility. Mr Cook said the precinct, which includes the dirt oval, autocross, and Karting facilities, has the potential to be a big tourism draw.
"Because I've got the [Perth] Motorplex in my electorate, so I know how important these pieces of infrastructure are to local communities."
"it is one of only three 5-star speedway circuits in the country, so it's obviously an important piece of infrastructure for that sport. It attracts interstate, and international competitors. I'm interested to learn how the activity there can be understood from an economic and tourism benefit."
South West Touring Car Club runs Autocross and Motorkhana events, which draw dozens of drivers from all over the state. President Jason Lowther said one way to boost what's been dubbed the 'motorsport precinct' would be to acquire more land.
"We cant run an event while speedway is running an event, and vice versa, because our track is their pit area, and we use the speedway as our pit area."
With more land, the clubs could run events on the same weekend, effectively holding a large scale motorsport festival in Bunbury. But that, he said, is a long way off.
"It's all about all the clubs in the precinct getting together for the benefit of motorsport in Bunbury."
Mr Cook rounded out the day with a chat with tourism operators from throughout the Bunbury-Geographe region.
"Just learning about how we can better support them as they continue to grow their product in the region," he said.
"It's been a really worthwhile experience. Whether we were talking about the marina, or the great tourism or advanced manufacturing opportunities, everyone talked highly about the great work that Alannah MacTiernan did as Regional Development Minister, now looking for the great advocacy that Don [Punch] has always provided for Bunbury, combined with his new portfolio to see what he can do for the region."
