Bushfire Watch And Act near Mumbalup

Updated December 20 2022 - 5:51pm, first published 5:15pm
Firefighters are on the scene of a bushfire near Mumbalup.

A Bushfire Watch And Act has been issued for people travelling along Donnybrook-Boyup Brook Road and Collie-Preston Road near Mumbalup, including the Glen Mervyn dam and campsite.

