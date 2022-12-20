A Bushfire Watch And Act has been issued for people travelling along Donnybrook-Boyup Brook Road and Collie-Preston Road near Mumbalup, including the Glen Mervyn dam and campsite.
Firefighters and aerial support are actively fighting the fire, which is currently uncontrolled and moving in a northerly direction, further into bushland.
Residents in the area are advised to either make the final preparations to defend, or leave if the way is clear.
If you have COVID and are isolating, don't stay at home. You may stay at a friend or relative's house, an evacuation centre or other suitable accommodation. Just be sure to take precautions to prevent infecting others.
