State grant to keep Griffin Coal workers in jobs

By Edward Scown
December 21 2022 - 10:00am
Griffin Coal plays a vital role in WA's power supply.

The state government has stepped in and provided a grant to the receivers and managers of Griffin Coal, in an effort to keep its workers employed.

