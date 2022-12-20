The state government has stepped in and provided a grant to the receivers and managers of Griffin Coal, in an effort to keep its workers employed.
The Griffin Coal mine in Collie went into receivership in September after years of accumulating debt which totaled almost $1.5 billion.
The failing mine supplies coal to the privately owned Bluewaters Power Station, which provides about 15 per cent of the energy generation capacity for WA's main power grid, as well as local industry.
The grant, of an undisclosed amount, will allow the mine to continue supplying Bluewaters and South32 until January 31, 2023, ensuring a reliable power supply over the high-demand summer period.
"This funding provides certainty for workers and the community. It not only addresses the security of coal supply from Griffin and the energy supplied by Bluewaters, but also the jobs of 200 workers at Collie," Jobs and Trade minister Roger Cook said.
The state government hopes the funding will give receivers time to finalise negotiations, and resolve commercial arrangements, which it says they haven't been able to do so far.
"The Government will continue to work closely with Griffin's receivers and managers and its customers to find a commercial solution to support longer term operations," Mr Cook said.
