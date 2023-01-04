Bunbury Mail

Bunbury woman to face dog cruelty charge

By Edward Scown
Updated January 4 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:30pm
RSPCA WA has taken one dog into its care after it was found starving in a Glen Iris backyard. Picture by James Taylor.

A 31-year-old woman will appear in court next week charged with animal cruelty after two dogs were allegedly found starved in her Bunbury backyard in July.

