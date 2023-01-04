A 31-year-old woman will appear in court next week charged with animal cruelty after two dogs were allegedly found starved in her Bunbury backyard in July.
RSPCA WA was brought in by the local ranger who discovered the dogs. They say they were told the accused hadn't been seen at the Glen Iris home for about five weeks.
The dogs were taken to a nearby vet, where a deceased male Staffy-cross was found to be "severely emaciated".
The other dog, a female Jack Russell-cross was allegedly also starved, and was given a body condition score of 1.5 out of 5. The almost minimum score means the ribs, spine, and pelvis were all easily visible, with little to no body fat.
Under RSPCA care, the Jack Russell's weight has nearly doubled, bringing her slowly back to full health.
The 31-year-old will appear in Bunbury Magistrates Court on January 9, where RSPCA WA will allege she failed to provide the dogs with proper and sufficient food.
The charge, under the Animal Welfare Act 2002, carries a minimum penalty of a $2000 fine and a maximum of $50,000 and 5 years in prison.
