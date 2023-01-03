The Leschenault Men's Shed has received a massive series of grants, which will double the size of the facility.
Lotterywest has provided a $366,878 grant, on top of $60,000 from the Shire of Harvey, and $50,000 from the state government to support the construction and fit out of the new shed, which will support an even greater number of Australian seniors, and allow for collaboration with other community organisations.
The Men's Shed volunteers have raised a further $50,000 through their own activities to bring the total budget to more than $500,000.
Shire of Harvey President Cr Paul Gillett said Leschenault Men's Shed was an important part of the community that had been looking to grow in size since 2019.
"Leschenault Men's Shed is one of my favourite success stories," he said.
"They have done wonders for the wellbeing of local men and they also have initiatives to support women, so they're a real credit to our community."
The Men's Shed's second expansion since opening in 2012 will provide its 96 members with additional work areas, storage space, and a new home for the Australind Lions' Club.
"Men's Sheds across the country provide a space for men and women of all ages and abilities to come together to work on their skillset, create new friends and a community but also to remain active for those who have retired," Member for Murray-Wellington Robyn Clarke said.
"This funding to expand the size of the Men's Shed will be a huge benefit to the community, which will allow more members to join the group, and in turn, supporting members to be more active in the community."
