Bunbury Mail

Leschenault Men's Shed to start $500,000 upgrade

By Edward Scown
Updated January 3 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local politicians and Men's Shed volunteers celebrate the beginning of the major expansion project. Picture is supplied.

The Leschenault Men's Shed has received a massive series of grants, which will double the size of the facility.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.