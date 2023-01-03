Bunbury Mail

HOYTS takes over fated Bunbury cinema

By Edward Scown
Updated January 3 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 6:00pm
Bunbury's Grand Cinemas will keep its name for the time being. Picture by Pip Waller.

Cinema giant HOYTS has announced the purchase of the Bunbury's Grand Cinemas, saving it from a possible permanent closure.

Local News

