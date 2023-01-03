Cinema giant HOYTS has announced the purchase of the Bunbury's Grand Cinemas, saving it from a possible permanent closure.
Grand Theatre Company Pty Ltd, the previous owners of Grand Cinemas, went into voluntary administration in late November 2022, which cast major doubts over the future of the theatre.
HOYTS has now stepped in, and began operating the Bunbury, Warwick, and Currambine cinemas on December 23.
President and CEO of The HOYTS Group Damian Keogh said that the local community is front of mind in the acquisition of these cinemas.
"We are pleased to be able to preserve the local community's access to big-screen cinema experiences," he said.
"The ability to protect employment opportunities, as well as being able to create more jobs for those in the area, is something that is paramount for our team."
The cinema will keep the Grand Cinemas name for now, with a HOYTS branding and facilities change coming slowly through 2023.
"We want to ensure we preserve the existing charm of the Grand Cinemas locations that locals have grown up with," Mr Keogh said.
"The addition of HOYTS features will only improve the cinematic offering for movie-goers while keeping the experience they know and love."
FTI Consulting took administration of the Grand Cinemas in November, and cited government restrictions around COVID-19 as the primary reason for the collapse of the company.
"Globally the movie industry produced significantly less product over 2020 and 2021 leading to less movies able to be shown in cinemas for many years," they said in a statement.
However, Mr Keogh is confident that upcoming installments in the Marvel and DC universes, as well as new additions to the Indiana Jones, Rocky, Magic Mike, and Mission: Impossible series' will keep seats full.
"We know the market well and believe in our product," he said.
