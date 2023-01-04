Bunbury Mail

Dalyellup bushfire advice remains

Updated January 4 2023 - 11:20am, first published 11:06am
60 career and volunteer firefighters battled the bushfire overnight. Picture is supplied.

A bushfire advice remains in place for much of Dalyellup after a fire started Tuesday afternoon.

