A bushfire advice remains in place for much of Dalyellup after a fire started Tuesday afternoon.
Residents and motorists are asked to be on alert in an area between Mainment Parade, Bussell Highway, and the coast to the west.
The alert has been downgraded from a Watch and Act. At this time, there is no threat to lives or homes, but there is a lot of smoke in the area.
60 Career and volunteer firefighters are on the scene and have received support from aerial assets, as well as the Parks and Wildlife Service, and the Shire of Capel.
Police were called in over night as Harewoods Road was closed, but that has been re-opened this morning.
The bushfire is contained and under control. It is important for those in the affected area to remain aware of the situation and to stay informed in case the situation changes.
