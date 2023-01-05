Bunbury Mail

Second Albemarle Lithium workers' camp proposed for Australind

By Edward Scown
Updated January 5 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 1:00pm
The new concept, shown here at its final size, is expected to house at least 800 workers. Picture is supplied.

Albemarle is proposing the development of a second accommodation precinct in Australind as part of the expected expansion of the Kemerton Lithium Hydroxide Plant.

