Albemarle is proposing the development of a second accommodation precinct in Australind as part of the expected expansion of the Kemerton Lithium Hydroxide Plant.
The proposal, called "Paris Grove," includes residential buildings and associated facilities on Paris Road, Australind, in the empty lot behind Spudshed.
It is designed to be built in phases over the coming decades to meet the needs of the plant's workforce. Initially, the precinct will consist of workforce villas, six residential houses, and 12 executive villas for up to 800 rostered workers.
In the future, it is planned to develop a residential housing estate on the site to support Albemarle's operations.
Albemarle Australia Country Manager Beverley East said the focus of new plan is to allow the Kemerton plant to expand, without putting strain on the local housing supply.
"This longer-term approach was influenced by community feedback and fresh analysis of our future operational workforce needs."
"We want to ensure we don't add to the ongoing shortage of short-term accommodation and long-term residential housing in the South West."
The development application for Paris Grove will be advertised for public comment later this month, along with a community consultation process. A final decision on the expansion of the Kemerton plant is expected next year.
"Paris Grove will feature green and landscaped spaces, account for future public roads, and include infrastructure that will be useful now and well into the future," Albemarle Vice President of Major Projects Joshua Rowan said.
"The long-term nature of Paris Grove clearly demonstrates Albemarle's ongoing commitment to Australia."
It comes months after the Shire of Harvey council voted in opposition to a proposal by Albemarle to build temporary worker accommodation on the outskirts of Binningup.
The Lithium giant is still pushing ahead with the plan, which has been delayed by a reticulated sewerage issue. If it gets off the ground, it would consist of 128 buildings housing a further 500 workers.
The Binningup Town Association has raised concerns about the strain on local businesses, roads, and the lack of sufficient services, such as police and medical facilities in the small town.
The Department of Primary Industry and Regional Development also submitted a lengthy objection citing disruption to nearby bushland and agriculture, as well as ambiguity over whether the accommodation would be temporary or permanent.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.