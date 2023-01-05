A bushfire emergency warning is in place for people in an area bounded by Brookhampton Road to the north, South West Highway to the west, Kirup-Grimwade Road to the south and Thompson Brook Road to the east
The areas affected are as follows. Thomson Brook, Brookhampton, Grimwade, Kirup, Mullalyup, Newlands, Noggerup, and Upper Capel in the Shire of Donnybrook-Balingup.
If you are in these areas, you are in danger and need to act immediately to survive.
If the was is clear, leave now for a safer place. An evacuation centre has been opened at 15/17 Steere Street in Donnybrook. Please take any essential items such as medication and ID documents.
The bushfire started near the intersection of Thomson Brook Road, and Eastman Road, and is moving uncontrolled in a Westerly direction.
A bushfire watch and act is in place for people east of the South West Highway, and west of Upper Capel Road, as well as a second area area bounded by Thomas Brook Road to the west, Preston Road to the east, Grimwade Road to the south and Forrest Road to the north.
Now is the time to either leave, or make final preparations to stay and defend your home.
If you have tested positive for COVID-19, don't stay home. You may stay at a friend or relative's house, an evacuation centre or other suitable accommodation.
Multiple roads are closed in the area, including Thomson Brook Road from Towers Road, Brookhampton Road between the Thompson Brook Road intersection in the South, and Kirup-Grimwade Road intersection.
Pets, except recognised assistance animals, are not allowed inside evacuation centres for health and safety reasons, so you should make alternative arrangements for them. If this is not possible, please still proceed to the evacuation centre with your pets and await further advice.
