Donnybrook bushfire downgraded to watch and act

The warning for a bushfire burning south-east of Donnybrook has been downgraded from an Emergency to a Watch and Act.
The Watch and Act is in place for people in the areas of Brazier, Brookhampton, Grimwade, Kirup, Mullalyup, Newlands, Noggerup, Thomson Brook, and Upper Capel.
The warning covers an area bound by Upper Capel Road in the east, Kirup-Grimwade Road to the south, Preston Road to the east and Forrest Road and Thomson Brook Road to the north.
An evacuation centre has been set up at the Donnybrook Recreation Centre, where a community meeting will be held at 4pm.
The downgrade comes in light of more stable weather conditions in the area, giving firefighters, SES and aerial assets a better chance of containing the blaze. The fire is moving slowly in a westerly direction.
Those in the area are still advised to leave if they can, or prepare to stay and defend. If you are away from home, it is not advised to return as conditions in the area are still dangerous.
Brookhampton Road remains closed from Thomson Brook Road to Kirup-Grimwade Road.
