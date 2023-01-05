Bunbury Mail

Donnybrook bushfire downgraded to watch and act

Updated January 5 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters have been battling for more than 12 hours south-east of Donnybrook. File image.

The warning for a bushfire burning south-east of Donnybrook has been downgraded from an Emergency to a Watch and Act.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.