A bushfire advice has been issued for a large area across the Forrest Highway from the Binningup townsite.
The advice affects an area bounded by Forrest Highway, Pead Road, Treasure Road, and Rhodes Road in the Binningup, Parkfield, Wellesley and Wokalup areas in the Shire of Harvey.
The fire started at the intersection of Welleslely Road N, and Runnymede Road, and is moving uncontained in a west-southwesterly direction.
Local career and volunteer firefighters, along with aerial support, and the Shire of Harvey are working to extinguish the fire.
Wellesley Road North has been closed, and motorists are advised to avoid the area, reduce their speed, and drive carefully due to smoke.
