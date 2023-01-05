Residents were praised for their preparation at a community meeting in Donnybrook, as the danger from a bushfire in the region eases.
The fire began Wednesday evening, and has so far burned through 460 Hectares of mostly bushland with only a handful of pastoral properties affected.
Incident Controller Allan Riley said as temperatures cool into the evening, wind eases, and humidity rises, firefighters will gain greater control of the blaze.
"We've got it about 90 per cent contained now. I'd like to say it's controlled, but we can't say that until the little bits stop moving."
Representatives from the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, the Shire of Donnybrook-Balingup, and local Police took questions at an information session on Thursday afternoon, as residents wait out the danger at the Donnybrook Recreation Centre.
Chief among the questions was when locals could return home. Some sections of the warning area have been opened up for local traffic only, while a large Brookhampton Road remains closed.
Concerns for the health of livestock were eased by word that no livestock or wildlife have been reported injured, and there have been no reports of damage to any buildings - houses or otherwise - in the affected area.
However, some residents said they were still anxious to get back home and see for themselves.
At last reports, power supply has also remained unaffected in the area.
"I'm very impressed at how the fire has burned around all the residences in the area," Mr Riley said.
"A big shout out to you guys who live up there, you've done a great job preparing for bushfire."
Firefighters will continue to patrol the area for at least the next 24 hours, and it is expected the flames will be all but extinguished within that time.
The cause is still being investigated, but local police confirmed it was not deliberately lit.
