Bunbury Mail

Preparation praised at Donnybrook bushfire community meeting

By Edward Scown
Updated January 5 2023 - 8:37pm, first published 7:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community members gathered in the Donnybrook Recreation Centre to ask their questions. Picture by Edward Scown.

Residents were praised for their preparation at a community meeting in Donnybrook, as the danger from a bushfire in the region eases.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.