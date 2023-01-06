Sticking to your new years resolution to stay fit is hard enough, but when you're a busy mum, it can seem nearly impossible.
Local personal trainer Jo Davies know it all too well. She's a mum of three and has run her business Fishlocked Fitness for 15 years, while raising her kids aged 4, 7, and 11. Now she's focused on helping fellow mums get fit, and stay fit.
The challenge comes immediately after pregnancy, which she said wreaks havoc on core strength.
"During a pregnancy, the ab muscles separate. After they've had the baby, most women you can pretty well stick your hand down the middle of their abs, five fingers wide."
"You need to do a lot of work to bring the abs back together, and get that core strength back."
The battle is harder after a Caesarian birth. Ms Davies said her core strength all but disappeared after hers, as the scar tissue in the abdominal muscles can't take the strain the muscle would usually be able to.
It affects training the rest of the muscles too, as women engage the core a lot more than men when lifting with their legs and upper body.
"Men should be doing it too, but women have to work a lot harder."
Ms Davies said strenuous core training during pregnancy is not a good idea, not only for the health of the baby, but because having tight abs can make a C-Section more complicated.
"I trained my abs while I was pregnant, and it was so tight, they had to cut me all the way through."
She often has women approach her for training in the months before giving birth, so that once the recommended waiting period - usually between 6 and 12 weeks - is over, they can get straight into it.
"The motivation for mums is strong. All women want to lose weight after they've had a baby."
Maintaining that fitness isn't just done in the gym, a lot of it is done in the kitchen. Not easy when you have a busy work day, and kids to cook for.
"With my clients, I let them have 1 treat a day. You eat clean for 80% of the day then have a paddle pop for sweets, so you're still eating well, but you don't feel like you're not having it."
It's all about protein. Chicken, beef, and eggs. Favourites of hers and her kids include Cottage Pie, Chow Mein, and Spaghetti Bolognaise.
"It's not just because they're easy, kids will eat them too, so parents can make something healthy, and the kids can have the same thing."
