How a local went from racing at Le Mans, to war in Zimbabwe

By Edward Scown
Updated January 10 2023 - 7:10pm, first published 7:00pm
John Robertson, 82, is enjoying a peaceful retirement in Dalyellup. Picture by Edward Scown.

John Robertson comes across as a quiet, unassuming man. He passes his time playing bridge, and watching rugby. But beneath the calm exterior lies a story which sounds straight out of an adventure novel.

