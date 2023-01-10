John Robertson comes across as a quiet, unassuming man. He passes his time playing bridge, and watching rugby. But beneath the calm exterior lies a story which sounds straight out of an adventure novel.
In his 82 years, he's brushed shoulders with racing legends, diced with death in the Indian jungle, and got caught up in a war he wanted no part in.
Mr Robertson took up an apprenticeship as a mechanical engineer in 1958 at a small company called Lister, which made - among many other things - race cars.
One of his first assignments at Lister took him to Snetterton Circuit, where the one-handed star sportscar driver Archie Scott Brown was doing some low-tech aerodynamic testing on a new version of the Lister Knobbly.
"We had no wind tunnel, so we were sent to Snetterton to photograph this car as it went around. We stuck cotton wool all over the car to see which way the wind was blowing," Mr Robertson said.
Mr Robertson would soon have his first experience of the often tragic consequences of early car racing. As a 17-year old apprentice, he was a mechanic for Brown at the notoriously dangerous Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.
Brown was in a fierce battle for the lead when his car slid off the wet track, rolling several times before the magnesium alloy chassis burst into flames.
"I remember his funeral well, it was a sad state of affairs," Mr Robertson said.
That horrible day didn't deter Mr Robertson, or Lister. The next year he was sent to the 1959 12 hours of Sebring in the USA. Alongside Sir Stirling Moss.
For the uninitiated, Sir Stirling Moss' name is often put alongside those of Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna or Juan Manuel Fangio as some of the greatest Formula One drivers of all time.
"He was very arrogant," Mr Robertson said.
After 98 laps, just over half way through the race, Moss had taken the lead from the dominant Ferraris. Mr Robertson and the pit crew called him in to refuel, but not wanting to give up the lead, he stayed out. To the surprise of nobody except Moss, he ran out of fuel, and was out of the race.
"He wouldn't listen to anyone. Come into the pits, refuel. No, he would keep going until he ran out," Mr Robertson said.
This, Mr Robertson said, happened on more than one occasion. Still a young apprentice, he kept his disdain for the future knight to himself, which would come back to bite him while working in Lister's ironworks.
"The bitter pill was that I to design a fancy grill for his house in the Bahamas, which didn't amuse me much."
A stubborn driver wouldn't be the only source of heartache that year. Come June, Mr Robertson found himself at the Mecca of endurance racing. The 24 hours of Le Mans.
Lister had brought three cars, one run by a privateer team. They were equipped with Jaguar's popular three-litre straight-6 engines, but Mr Robertson and his team had made some modifications in the pursuit of speed down the 6km long Mulsanne straight.
"In order to reduce the frontal area, we shortened the conrods, which we did with devastating effect."
The Listers were keeping pace with the likes of Aston Martin and Ferrari, but in the 5th hour, the number two car's engine failed, then the number one car nine hours in. The privateer never even made the start of the race.
"One after the other cars blew up."
After the Le Mans disaster, BP pulled its sponsorship from the team, and soon Mr Robertson was looking for a new job.
Mr Robertson's job hunt took him to one of England's many tea companies. An interview in London for an engineering role turned out to be for the position of running one of the company's major factories in India. He recalls the interview was swift.
"Do you think you could put on a bicycle chain in a crisis," the interviewer asked.
"I'm sure I could manage that," Mr Robertson said.
"There's a ship leaving from Liverpool at the end of the month, be on it," the interviewer said.
Just like that, a 21-year-old Mr Robertson was in India, managing production at a massive plantation and factory. It was hard work, with long hours and little sleep, but it came with a great deal of luxury. He had eight servants and a personal cook on hand, membership to an exclusive Country Club, which meant he rarely had to carry cash, and a company car. Much to his surprise.
Despite working with some of the greatest drivers of all time, Mr Robertson didn't have a licence, and essentially taught himself to drive in the hills of northern India.
Within six months of arriving, tensions between India and China had escalated to the point where the Chinese invaded parts of northeast India. Once nearby Bomdila had fallen, Mr Robertson was given orders to evacuate.
"They said they'd never come in the winter, but they'd built a bitumen road right up to the border. No problems."
Indian authorities had deployed a 'scorched earth' strategy, meaning all crops had to be destroyed as the plantation staff fled the approaching army.
With his old post burned to the ground, Mr Robertson took up a new job under a much stricter boss. An ex-prisoner of war who pulled no punches whenever something went wrong, or more often, when Mr Robertson and his young mates had a few too many at the pub.
In this time, he became friendly with a figure in the African tea industry, who got him a job in the small east African country of Malawi. Leaving his new boss, Mr Robertson said, was a no brainer.
Africa was a return to the luxury of the early days in India, and also to the political strife.
Mr Robertson's career transitioned into setting up large-scale irrigation systems on the region's expanding broad acre farms. This led him to Rhodesia, then known as the bread basket of Africa - now known as Zimbabwe.
When he arrived, tensions were already high between the Rhodesian government, and black nationalist rebel groups seeking to end the white-minority rule over the country.
In the early 1970's, what's now become known as the Rhodesian Bush War had turned hot. The government expanded its conscription program to include every able-bodied white man in Rhodesia, even those who were foreign citizens.
Mr Robertson reluctantly served for about two years with the Rhodesian Security Forces. His duties included guarding remote villages, and clearing airfields for land mines. He decided to leave after he was nearly killed in an ambush.
"They had just happened to see us, and they let fly. We were bloody lucky they weren't very good shots."
He and his wife Cynthia, who he met while in the army, were technically free to leave. But they weren't allowed to take more than $1000 with them - making their move back to her native Malawi very difficult.
"I'm not fighting this war for somebody else," he said.
After another 10 years in Malawi, the Robertsons took a holiday tour around Australia, and discovered it was nothing like the stories they'd heard.
"I was blown away," Mrs Robertson said.
"From the geography I'd learned, it was a desert with hawks and kangaroos, there was nothing. I was very pleasantly surprised."
Once the couple left, they immediately put their application in to immigrate. Two and a half years later, they were accepted.
"It was a big learning curve, I'd never cooked, never run a washing machine... we always had domestic help."
Not fans of the hustle and bustle of Perth, they moved to Bunbury once their boys had finished school, where Mr Robertson is now enjoying a much more peaceful retirement.
