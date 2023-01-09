A Busselton woman has pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of dollars worth of alcohol the day before her birthday.
Krystal Leigh Hume was in Bunbury celebrating Christmas with family when, on December 27, she stole from three local bottle shops in the space of two hours, Bunbury Magistrates Court heard on Monday.
Evidence submitted to the court stated that at about 10.30am on Tuesday, Hume and a co-offender - who was not named in court - took several bottles of bourbon and other bottles of liqueur from Dan Murphy's, totaling a value of $484.
About 25 minutes later, the pair arrived at First Choice Liquor, and stole two cartons of pre-mixed cans and other bottles worth a total of $241.
The spree ended at Condello's Liquor in Waterloo, where they stole two bottles of rum.
Hume was arrested at her home the following morning, and pleaded guilty to all charges in court.
Defence lawyer Viv Blurton said the unemployed Hume stole the liquor with the intention to sell it, but kept two bottles aside for herself to celebrate her birthday.
Magistrate Linda Keane noted in sentencing that Hume's record showed sustained patches of good behaviour.
"It looks like there have been times when things have been better for you, and times when things have been worse," she said.
Hume was fined $750 and ordered to pay court costs.
