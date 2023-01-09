Bunbury Mail

Busselton woman pleads guilty to alcohol theft spree

Updated January 10 2023 - 5:36pm, first published January 9 2023 - 3:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman has pleaded guilty to theft charges in Bunbury Magistrates Court. File image.

A Busselton woman has pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of dollars worth of alcohol the day before her birthday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.