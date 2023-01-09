Fishermen descend on SW

More than 10,000 licenced fishers will descend on the south west this weekend for the season start of marroning.
This Sunday will mark the beginning of the much-loved summer activity which will continue for just under a month to February 5.
The sport is set to be managed carefully during the season, with marron stocks significantly limited in the region.
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development aquatic resource managing director Nathan Harrison said fishing rules were vital for the future of marron fishing in the south west.
"These include a limited season, permitted fishing gear, bag, size and possession limits," he said.
Mr Harrison said past and future stocking projects also offered an important contribution to the future of the fishery and enhancing the marron fishing experience.
"Between February 2021 and July 2022, a total of just over 300,000 juvenile marron were released into two popular South West fishing spots at Logue Brook Dam and Waroona Dam.
"With funding from the Recreational Fishing COVID Response Project, planning is also underway to stock Harvey Dam with around 100,000 juvenile marron."
Those taking part in the season are permitted to catch legal-sized marron with a green t-bar tag, or an existing yellow one.
Green and yellow tags are part of an ongoing tagging program and fishermen are encouraged to report their catches to DPIRD, with the tag number and date caught, to assist with stock research.
The minimum legal size for keeping a marron is 90mm in length in Trophy waters, with 5 catches making up the daily bag limit per licensed fisher.
In all other open marron waters, the minimum legal size is 80mm in length, with a daily bag limit of 8 catches.
Fishermen catching marron are not permitted to use fish traps or pots of any kind, as well as dredges, jags, or commercial fishing gear.
Obstructing any bay, inlet, river, creek or inland waters so that fish are enclosed, left stranded, destroyed or wasted is also prohibited.
The south west marron season is an important contributor to the region's economy with thousands of fisherman visiting local tackle shops, camping grounds, and accommodation providers.
To report a catch, email marcus.newman@dpird.wa.gov.au or call 9203 0132.
