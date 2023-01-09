Bunbury Mail

Fishermen descend on SW

CM
By Catherine Massey
Updated January 10 2023 - 6:34pm, first published January 9 2023 - 5:47pm
Sunday marked the beginning of the much-loved summer activity which will continue for just under a month to February 5. Picture is supplied.

More than 10,000 licenced fishers will descend on the south west this weekend for the season start of marroning.

CM

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

Local News

