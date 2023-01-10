Bunbury Mail

Mandalay Plantation fire started by lightning

Daniela Cooper
By Daniela Cooper
Updated January 10 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 12:54pm
Out of control Noggerup fire started by lightning

A bushfire advice is in place for people in the vicinity of Lowden-Grimwade and Mandalay near Preston National Park near Noggerup in the Shire of Donnybrook-Balingup.

