Out of control Noggerup fire started by lightning

A bushfire advice is in place for people in the vicinity of Lowden-Grimwade and Mandalay near Preston National Park near Noggerup in the Shire of Donnybrook-Balingup.
There is no threat to lives or homes and currently no immediate danger but residents are being urged to keep up to date in case the situation changes.
The fire started west of Mandalay Plantation, near Noggerup and is heading in a westerly direction.
The fire was reported at 8.36am on January 10.
Currently there have been 15 hectares burnt.
The cause of the fire is lightning.
Parks and Wildlife Service is managing the fire.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
