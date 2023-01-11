Fire crews have worked through the night on three blazes continuing to burn in the Beelerup and Brookhampton, Noggerup, and Wellington Dam areas.
The first fire was reported at 8:36am on Tuesday morning near Noggerup. It was quickly followed by a report at 10:24am of a separate fire which started at the intersection of Sandhills Road and Cherrydale Road near Beelerup. There have been no reports of damage to buildings in that area.
That fire was upgraded to an emergency warning Wednesday afternoon, causing the evacuation of parts of Beelerup, Brookhampton and Charley Creek.
An evacuation centre remains open at the Donnybrook Recreation Centre, and was also available for evacuees near Noggerup, when that fire was upgraded to an Emergency Warning at 7pm Wednesday.
Both fires were downgraded back to Watch and Act early this morning, but a number of roads remain closed in the areas, and it is still not recommended for those evacuated from the area to return home.
Although the Beelerup fire is now stationary, neither fire is considered contained or controlled.
The two Preston Valley fires have burned more than 4000 hectares of bush and pasture land. They are determined to have been started by a dry lightning storm which hit much of the south west in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The cause of the Wellington Dam fire hasn't been determined. 64 firefighters, as well as air support, are on site. This morning they have been able to give the all clear for areas surrounding a Watch and Act, which remains in place for people in the area bounded by Lennard Drive and Collie River Road to the north, Falcon Road to the east, Pile Road to the south and Sailor's Gully Track to the west.
Leonard Driver, Falcon Road and River Road have all been closed, as have a number of popular camp grounds and recreation sites in the area. These include Honeymoon Pool, Longpool, and the Munda Biddi Trail.
While an official smoke warning has not been issued, much of Bunbury and surrounds has been blanketed with light smoke.
