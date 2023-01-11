Bunbury Mail

Donnybrook, Wellington bushfires continue overnight

By Edward Scown
Updated January 11 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters have been at the scene of three fires overnight.

Fire crews have worked through the night on three blazes continuing to burn in the Beelerup and Brookhampton, Noggerup, and Wellington Dam areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.