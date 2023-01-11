A bushfire Emergency Warning is in place for people North of Preston National Park in parts of Glen Mervyn, Mumballup, Noggerup and Yabberup in the Shire of Donnybrook-Balingup.
The warning covers an area bounded by Donnybrook-Boyup Brook Road, Hearle Road, North of Preston National Park and Chapman Road, including Mandalay Road and the Noggerup townsite.
If the way is clear, it is recommended to leave now for a safer place. Do not wait and see, as leaving at the last minute can be deadly. If it is not possible to leave, get ready to shelter in your home. You are not currently at home, it is now too dangerous to return.
A wider Watch and Act is also in place for people in parts of Noggerup, Mumballup, Yabberup and Preston National Park in the Shire of Donnybrook-Balingup.
People in the warning area should leave by heading north on Collie-Preston Road or east and south on Donnybrook-Boyup Brook Road. An evacuation centre has been set up at Donnybrook Recreation Centre. A second evacuation centre is now open at the Boyup Brook Community Centre.
If you are in the area, and you have been told to leave, don't stay at home even if you have COVID-19 or COVID-like symptoms. You may stay at a friend or relative's house, an evacuation centre or other suitable accommodation.
