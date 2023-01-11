Bunbury Mail

Noggerup bushfire warnings escalate

Updated January 11 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 1:42pm
Firefighters have been on the scene of a fire near Noggerup since Tuesday.

A bushfire Emergency Warning is in place for people North of Preston National Park in parts of Glen Mervyn, Mumballup, Noggerup and Yabberup in the Shire of Donnybrook-Balingup.

